Brokerages Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.96. Baidu posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $12.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baidu.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167,792 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,359,000 after buying an additional 413,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

