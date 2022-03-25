Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,937,000 after acquiring an additional 982,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,809,000 after acquiring an additional 331,205 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

BMY stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.30. 220,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,004,558. The company has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

