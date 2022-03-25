BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Get BRF alerts:

NYSE BRFS opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

About BRF (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.