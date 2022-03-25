Brendan Connolly Acquires 500 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Brendan Connolly acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,920 ($25.28) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,638.23).

VCT stock opened at GBX 1,896 ($24.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,979.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,259.44. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,731 ($22.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,720 ($35.81).

Get Victrex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($30.67) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.17) to GBX 2,060 ($27.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,667.78 ($35.12).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.