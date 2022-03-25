Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.16

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.16 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 15.91 ($0.21). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 296,782 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.62 million and a P/E ratio of 0.49.

Get Braveheart Investment Group alerts:

In related news, insider Trevor Brown acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,797.79).

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.