BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Trading 1% Higher

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.50 and last traded at C$24.25. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of C$30.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.44.
BQE Water Company Profile (CVE:BQE)
