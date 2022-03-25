BP (NYSE:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 450

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of BP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

