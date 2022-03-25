BP (NYSE:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 450

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.
Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of BP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
