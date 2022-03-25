Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$220.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.16% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.23.

Shares of TSE:BYD traded down C$3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,124. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$203.84. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$145.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

