Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.74. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

