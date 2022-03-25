Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

