Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,139,082. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $209.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

