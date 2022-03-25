Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.61. 1,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.04 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

