Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives $41.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.65) to €48.00 ($52.75) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €35.00 ($38.46) to €36.00 ($39.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bouygues has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bouygues will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

