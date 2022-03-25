Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 636.4% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.5 days.

Shares of BPZZF remained flat at $$13.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

