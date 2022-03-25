Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,799,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,899,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after acquiring an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after acquiring an additional 453,676 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

