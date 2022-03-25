BMO Capital Markets Lowers Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target to $12.00

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NUVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE NUVB opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at $108,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

