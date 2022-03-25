Blocktix (TIX) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Blocktix (TIX) traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Blocktix has a market cap of $140,822.28 and approximately $15.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blocktix has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00036500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00114061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blocktix Coin Profile

Blocktix (CRYPTO:TIX) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocktix is a decentralized platform built for ticket sales and event promotion, a decentralized ticket distribution network facilitating the process for event organizers and fans alike. The system is built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing users to verify the validity tickets for a given event, putting an end to the growing counterfeit grey economy. Blocktix provides a user-friendly interface for the execution of smart contracts, bringing its advanced capabilities to the masses with an intuitive application. This approach reduces the complexity of the interaction with smart contracts and provides an additional layer of security minimizing the possibility of fraud or malicious third party interference with the application due to the standardization of contracts. TIX is an Ethereum-based token that grants several benefits to its holders within the Blocktix system. By participating in the event verification process, the token holder will receive a reward. The initial reward will be the TIX that is used to back the event. Users will also be able to purchase advertising rights for an event. These funds will be distributed to all tokens holders who took part in the event verification process, proportional to the amount of tokens they own. “

Buying and Selling Blocktix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

