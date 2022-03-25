Blend Labs, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blend Labs in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.05). Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,888,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,964,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,085,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,919,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

