BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Shares of BL stock opened at $73.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,343,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BlackLine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 218,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $22,931,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

