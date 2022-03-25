Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud’s performance is being driven by strength in recurring revenue and bookings growth led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid pandemic-induced digitalization. Robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT is a tailwind. The expansion of product portfolio, frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well. The company expects top line performance to benefit from the recent acquisition of EVERFI. However, coronavirus-led macroeconomic weakness as well as sluggish demand across small- and medium-sized businesses are major headwinds. A leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. Blackbaud suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

BLKB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,769 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

