Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Down 90.8% in March

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of BSAQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,321. Black Spade Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 87,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 360,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 110,561 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 186,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.
