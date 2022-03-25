BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.10 million and $128,152.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00435994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00101072 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00103357 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,971,852,339 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.