Bitcloud Market Cap Reaches $17,238.76 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $17,238.76 and $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,384.57 or 0.99869208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00063342 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00133192 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00260728 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028636 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,788,727 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

