BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Troy Wichterman Sells 551 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $12,706.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Troy Wichterman sold 56 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,331.68.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Troy Wichterman sold 695 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $18,466.15.

BLFS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. 313,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.15. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.21 million, a PE ratio of -104.85 and a beta of 1.79.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.