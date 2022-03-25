Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.01. The company had a trading volume of 649,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,765. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.16 and its 200-day moving average is $245.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

