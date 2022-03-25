BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.05.
NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.93. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 315,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BioAtla by 10,071.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in BioAtla by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 295,446 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BioAtla by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in BioAtla by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
