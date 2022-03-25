BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.05.

Get BioAtla alerts:

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.93. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 315,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BioAtla by 10,071.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in BioAtla by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 295,446 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BioAtla by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in BioAtla by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.