Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

BIO opened at $567.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $591.11 and its 200-day moving average is $693.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $524.19 and a twelve month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

