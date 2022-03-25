BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

BBAI stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). Equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,142,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.