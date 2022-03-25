Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BIG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 726,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,538. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $41.89.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

