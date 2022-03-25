BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,332.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,364.29 ($31.13).

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BHP stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,839.50 ($37.38). The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,531.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.68).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

