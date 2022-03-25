B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on BGS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,266. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $15,603,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

