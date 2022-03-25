bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 3.7%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.64 ($17.19) and last traded at €15.70 ($17.25). Approximately 7,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.30 ($17.91).

The stock has a market cap of $115.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.05.

Get bet-at-home.com alerts:

bet-at-home.com Company Profile (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.