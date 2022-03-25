Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,100 ($53.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.96).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,941 ($51.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £52.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,604.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,136.69. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

