Berenberg Bank Cuts Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 295

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 295 ($3.88) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.67) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 367.17 ($4.83).

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 263.90 ($3.47) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 304.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 326.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.13).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

