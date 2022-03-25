BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.35.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLU shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.