BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLU shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLU stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 306,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,402. The firm has a market cap of $679.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.29. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.