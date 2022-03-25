Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.40 ($112.53).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €78.47 ($86.23) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a one year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.48.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.