Barrington Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Usio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Usio alerts:

USIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. Usio has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Usio by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile (Get Rating)

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.