Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.36) to GBX 283 ($3.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.69) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.82).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 266.40 ($3.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 207.20 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.