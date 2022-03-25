Barclays Lowers The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 75 ($0.99).
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RTN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.65) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 125 ($1.65).
LON:RTN opened at GBX 64.93 ($0.85) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.87. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.84). The company has a market capitalization of £496.75 million and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About The Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
