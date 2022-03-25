Barclays Boosts Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 2,350 ($30.94) to GBX 3,500 ($46.08) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.08) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($38.01).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 3,328 ($43.81) on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,972 ($25.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,420 ($45.02). The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,070.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,143.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.