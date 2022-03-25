BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

BankUnited has increased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

BKU stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 864,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. BankUnited has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 38,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after buying an additional 203,689 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 282,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 207,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

