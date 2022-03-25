Bankinter, S.A. (BKNIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 11th

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0522 per share by the bank on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 33.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Bankinter stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNIY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

