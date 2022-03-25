Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Cut to “Underperform” at Oddo Bhf

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of BKIMF stock remained flat at $$5.71 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.