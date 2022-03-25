Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years.

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 31.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Bank of South Carolina worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

