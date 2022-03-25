Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.07.
Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.