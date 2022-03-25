Bank of America Trims Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price to $16.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSLY. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. Fastly has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

