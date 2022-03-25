Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,230,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,064,648. The firm has a market cap of $347.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.