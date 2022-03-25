Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Raises Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.828 per share by the bank on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of CIB stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $41.91.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.