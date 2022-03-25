Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 775.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 240,521 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.