Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ball worth $33,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1,071.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

BLL opened at $92.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.86. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

